Coronavirus: 'Children are not superspreaders' says GP
Dr Rosemary Leonard has said that children are not likely to bring coronavirus home from school with them.
The GP and medical journalist said it is more dangerous for a child to cross the road than it is to go to school.
She said coronavirus does not seem to attach well to children and they are not super-spreaders.
19 May 2020
