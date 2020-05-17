Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Children 'seem less capable of spreading virus'
Children appear to be "less capable" of spreading coronavirus than adults, the World Health Organization's chief scientist has said.
Soumya Swaminathan told the BBC's Andrew Marr that the WHO hasn't observed any big outbreaks linked to regular school attendance.
While she also said children were at "very low risk of getting ill" from Covid-19, she added that more information is needed about a rare syndrome that may be linked to the virus.
-
17 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window