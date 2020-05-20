The mixed reality headsets helping Covid-19 medics
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Mixed reality headsets help medics treat Covid-19 patients

Mixed reality headsets are helping medics treat people infected with coronavirus.

Hand gestures allow doctors using the Microsoft devices to look at x-rays, scans and test results, and communicate with colleagues in a different, virus-free room.

The technology has cut down the demand for PPE.

  • 20 May 2020
Go to next video: The changing face of the coronavirus ward round