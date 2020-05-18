Healthcare workers fasting on the front line

Media player
Coronavirus: Fasting for Ramadan on the front line
Every year millions of Muslims fast for the holy month of Ramadan, not eating or drinking between sunrise and sunset.
But what is it like to fast as a healthcare worker in the time of the coronavirus?
The BBC spoke to two women working on the front line who shared their days with us.
Produced by Olivia Lang and Safia Mohamed
18 May 2020
