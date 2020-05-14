People with learning disabilities 'at the back of the queue’

Video

Not everyone in care homes is entitled to Covid-19 testing.

While elderly people in care homes do receive tests, those with learning disabilities are not tested.

The Care Quality Commission said that April saw a significant rise in deaths in people with learning disabilities living in adult social care organisations in England, compared to the same period last year.

BBC Breakfast asked health minister Edward Argar about the anomalies of Covid-19 testing in care environments. He said it "was certainly something I and my colleagues, the social care minister Helen Whately, will be looking into extremely closely".

The BBC's Jayne McCubbin looked at the impact of the gaps in testing.