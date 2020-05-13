Fighting back after nearly dying from Covid-19
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How do you recover after surviving a near fatal bout of coronavirus?

Around half of patients with Covid-19 do not survive intensive care. But for those that do, many face a prolonged recovery, both physically and mentally.

BBC Medical Correspondent Fergus Walsh visited University College Hospital in London to meet some patients starting their rehabilitation, and the multidisciplinary team that helps them on their way.

Cameraman: Adam Walker

  • 13 May 2020
Go to next video: Johnson: Full speech on coronavirus lockdown plan