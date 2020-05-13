The right way to wear a face covering
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: How to wear a face covering?

For the first time, the English government is advising people to wear face coverings in some enclosed spaces..

But what's the right way to wear one?

Video by: Tobias Chapple, Laura Foster, Terry Saunders

  • 13 May 2020
