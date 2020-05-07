‘Hospital at home’ to shield the vulnerable

Video

Some older people who become acutely ill and need hospital care are now getting it at home.

New services are being rolled out at speed in some parts of the UK, aimed at preventing those who are frail and vulnerable from having to go into hospital where there's a risk of catching COVID-19.

Doctors say they knew they had to act fast to protect patients here when they saw the tragic deaths of so many older people in hospitals abroad.

Reporter: Sophie Hutchinson

Producer: Rachael Buchanan

Editor: Dianne King