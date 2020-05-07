Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
‘Hospital at home’ to shield the vulnerable
Some older people who become acutely ill and need hospital care are now getting it at home.
New services are being rolled out at speed in some parts of the UK, aimed at preventing those who are frail and vulnerable from having to go into hospital where there's a risk of catching COVID-19.
Doctors say they knew they had to act fast to protect patients here when they saw the tragic deaths of so many older people in hospitals abroad.
Reporter: Sophie Hutchinson
Producer: Rachael Buchanan
Editor: Dianne King
-
07 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window