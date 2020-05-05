Study of NHS staff to understand who catches virus
Coronavirus: NHS staff to help find out why people get sick

Hundreds of frontline NHS workers who've been exposed to coronavirus are donating blood samples to find out why some of them contract Covid-19 and others don't.

It's hoped the University of Nottingham research at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham will give us a better understanding of how the disease works and could mean patients get more efficient, tailor-made treatments.

It’s also thought the information could be used to identify ways for people to make themselves less susceptible to Covid-19.

