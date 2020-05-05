Treating psychosis during lockdown
Steve Church leads the psychosis recovery team at the South London and Maudsley NHS Trust, one of the trust's five teams helping patients struggling with their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The consultant psychiatrist has warned that isolation during lockdown is exacerbating psychosis in some patients.

The BBC's Sima Kotecha spoke to him, as well as patients David and Anthony about their experiences during lockdown.

