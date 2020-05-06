How long it takes to recover from coronavirus

Video

More than 1.1 million people have recovered from coronavirus globally, but the time it takes to recover can vary.

Most people will only develop mild symptoms, which usually take a week, maybe longer. In more serious cases, it could be more than a year.

Medics at the Centre for Perioperative Care say stopping smoking, drinking less alcohol, exercising more, and maintaining a healthy weight can make a difference.

BBC health correspondent Laura Foster explains recovery times and what you can do to help others.

Video by Terry Saunders, Tobias Chapple and Laura Foster