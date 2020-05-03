'I was petrified': How Covid-19 can hit the kidneys
Video

New figures show more than 2,000 patients admitted to intensive care with Covid-19 suffered kidney failure.

They all needed specialist renal treatment to keep them alive.

Maurice, who spent 20 days on a ventilator in intensive care, spoke to the BBC.

