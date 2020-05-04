How lockdown affects babies

Media player
Coronavirus lockdown: How does it affect babies?
Having a baby or young child can be difficult at the best of times, but with parents now in lockdown it is a particularly challenging time.
Educational psychologist Dr Abigail Wright, from the British Psychological Society, says the key thing for a child's development is their parents.
Dr Wright, who is also the mother of a four-month-old baby and three-year-old, offers her advice and we hear from two parents who share their experiences of caring for their babies in isolation.
Video journalist: Alex Dackevych
04 May 2020
