Twelve hours with paramedics on the Covid front-line

Coronavirus: 12 hours with paramedics on the Covid front-line
Paramedics like Tina Brennan are often the first point of contact for patients who have become seriously ill with coronavirus.
The pandemic has made her job more dangerous in recent months. She's currently living in a hotel to keep her family safe.
The BBC's Emma Vardy spent a 12-hour shift with her in Northern Ireland.
Filmed by David McIlveen
02 May 2020
