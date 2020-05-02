Twelve hours with paramedics on the Covid front-line
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 12 hours with paramedics on the Covid front-line

Paramedics like Tina Brennan are often the first point of contact for patients who have become seriously ill with coronavirus.

The pandemic has made her job more dangerous in recent months. She's currently living in a hotel to keep her family safe.

The BBC's Emma Vardy spent a 12-hour shift with her in Northern Ireland.

Filmed by David McIlveen

  • 02 May 2020
Go to next video: What's it like to test yourself for coronavirus?