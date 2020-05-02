Why the R number is important to fight coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus R0: What is the R number and why does it matter?
In the daily briefing earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said to avoid the "disaster" of a second peak the UK must keep the R rate below one.
But what is the R number and why does it matter?
BBC health correspondent Laura Foster explains what governments are aiming for and why it matters.
Video by Terry Saunders, Laura Foster and Tobias Chapple
02 May 2020
