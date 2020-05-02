Why the R number is important to fight coronavirus
Coronavirus R0: What is the R number and why does it matter?

In the daily briefing earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said to avoid the "disaster" of a second peak the UK must keep the R rate below one.

But what is the R number and why does it matter?

BBC health correspondent Laura Foster explains what governments are aiming for and why it matters.

