'I feel more powerful when I sing'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Inclusive choir finds voice in lockdown

The Soundabout choir is helping to overcome the isolation felt by some people with special needs.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 May 2020