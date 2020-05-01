Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: When your child's in intensive care with Covid-19
Children make up a small percentage of those so far diagnosed with coronavirus and often have milder reactions than adults when they become infected.
But there are cases around the world where they have been left needing intensive care treatment.
The mothers of four-year-old Lincoln, and baby Peyton - who contracted the virus at just three weeks old - told the BBC about their experiences.
Video by Callum Tulley
-
01 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-52490712/coronavirus-when-your-child-s-in-intensive-care-with-covid-19Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window