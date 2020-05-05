NHS diary: 'People forget we're not invincible'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

People forget we're not invincible'

Dr Harmandeep Singh is a consultant at a London hospital and has had Covid-19 himself.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 May 2020