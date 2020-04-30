'People forget we're not invincible'

Media player
Coronavirus doctor: 'I see staff crying when their patient passes away'
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect all parts of the UK, frontline health workers have been keeping video diaries for the BBC.
Dr Harmandeep Singh is a consultant at Ealing Hospital in west London. He and his wife both had Covid-19 last month, and even trained their three-year-old daughter to call 999 in case they needed emergency help.
30 Apr 2020
