'You'd be surprised, most shielders look like me'

Coronavirus: What it's like to be shielding in your twenties
Grace is a buzzcut-donning, tattoo-wearing 26-year-old with an invisible illness.
She can’t see her boyfriend or her family and she’s been told she cannot leave her flat for 12 weeks.
Here’s how she’s coping as she shields from coronavirus.
Produced by Megan Fisher
Watch more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak: Your Coronavirus Stories
01 May 2020
