Coronavirus: Doctor's son confronts Hancock over PPE concerns
The son of an NHS doctor who died with coronavirus has asked Health Secretary Matt Hancock if he regrets not taking concerns over PPE seriously enough.
Intisar Chowdhury, 18, lost his father Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, 53, shortly after he warned about a lack of protection.
28 Apr 2020
