GP emotional when dropping son at school
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus diary: GP forced to wear overalls to work

Dr Gail Allsopp was unable to get protective clothing so wears overalls instead.

The GP from Derbyshire kept a video diary while attending to patients and juggling family life.

See more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak: bbc.in/YourCoronavirusStories

  • 23 Apr 2020
