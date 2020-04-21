Coronavirus: 'I didn't think I was going to get home'
Coronavirus: 'I didn't think I was going to get home'

Paramedic Mark Anders was admitted to University Hospital Coventry with Covid-19.

He doesn’t know how he was infected but knows he was exposed to the virus whilst doing his job.

He's out of hospital now and recovering.

  • 21 Apr 2020
