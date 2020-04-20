Babies, survivors and staff 'floored' by deaths

Video

The BBC has been invited to film inside the University Hospital Wishaw in Lanarkshire to show the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across all aspects of care.

The team filmed the challenges facing the rapidly expanded intensive care unit and the transformation of other services, including the maternity unit, over 12 hours inside the hospital.

The Scottish government says “this is the biggest challenge we have faced in our lifetimes” and “NHS and social care staff across Scotland are doing incredible work”.

Video by Special Correspondent Ed Thomas, producer Noel Titheradge and cameraman Phillip Edwards