Coronavirus: 'Possible to be infected with Covid-19 more than once'

Scientists working on a coronavirus vaccine in Britain hope to start clinical trials towards the end of next week.

The leader of a team working on a vaccine, Professor Sarah Gilbert, from Oxford University said scientists believed it was possible to become infected with Covid-19 more than once.

She added that a vaccine-induced immunity could last longer than the infected-induced immunity.

  • 19 Apr 2020
