Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How health care staff put on PPE
Health care workers have to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help prevent catching coronavirus.
The BBC has been inside Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to see how much protective clothing staff working in the Intensive Care Unit have to wear to stay safe.
-
18 Apr 2020
