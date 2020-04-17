'You can't go home and not think about it'
Coronavirus hospitals: Leading a team of 500 during a pandemic

Coronavirus has presented NHS workers at all levels with an extraordinary challenge.

The BBC's Fergal Keane spent time with teams fighting the virus at Imperial College Healthcare hospitals in London.

There Dr Ali Sanders spoke of the challenges she and her team of more than 500 hospital staff face during the pandemic.

Produced by Cara Swift, filming Tony Fallshaw, editing Olivia Lace-Evans

  • 17 Apr 2020
