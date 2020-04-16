Should I wear a mask to stop coronavirus?

Video

Feeling confused about whether you should wear a face mask to protect yourself and others from coronavirus?

The World Health Organization clearly states that medical masks should be for healthcare workers, not for the general public.

But some countries don't agree, with several governments telling people they need to wear masks whenever they go out.

Some are advising people to make their own.

BBC health correspondent Laura Foster looks at the science.

Video by Tobias Chapple, Laura Foster and Terry Saunders.