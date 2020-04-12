'UK likely to be worst affected country in Europe'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'UK likely to be worst affected country in Europe'

Wellcome Trust director Sir Jeremy Farrar says the UK is “likely to be one of the worst, if not the worst, affected countries in Europe”.

Sir Jeremy, a member of the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), also said that Germany has kept its numbers low by introducing "remarkable" numbers of tests at an early stage.

  • 12 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'Government needs to set out lockdown exit strategy'