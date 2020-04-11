'Massive effort' to distribute PPE, says Hancock

Media player
Coronavirus: PPE shortage is distribution issue, says Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that there is still "work to do" to ensure those on the NHS frontline have the protective equipment they need.
Mr Hancock said that 761 million pieces of PPE have been delivered in the last few weeks, but that distribution was still a challenge.
11 Apr 2020
