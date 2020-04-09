Video

Student nurse Claire from Wigan has been describing how she feels about joining the NHS frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live, she said she had opted for early registration so she could start working as soon as possible in hospitals to help deal with the pandemic.

This clip is originally from Emma Barnett on Thursday 9 April 2020

Click here to listen back to The Big NHS Shout out on BBC Sounds, as 5 Live listeners pay tribute to NHS workers