'If you get this bug it will kill you'

Coronavirus: The effects on the most vulnerable
Paula is a dancer and made an appearance on ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’
She has complex medical needs and has been told by the government to self-isolate for 12 weeks at home.
She relies on her assistance dog, carers and a nurse for help, but the coronavirus crisis has already had a knock-on affect on the care she receives.
She now worries about what could happen if she or her carers fall ill.
Watch Panorama: Coronavirus: The Most at Risk on BBC One on iPlayer
07 Apr 2020
