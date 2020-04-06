Terminal cancer patient's treatment delayed

Media player
Coronavirus concerns delay treatment for cancer patient
Nick has terminal bowel cancer.
He’s been told he won't receive chemotherapy for three months because it would put him more at risk of the coronavirus.
He fears having the treatment taken away would shorten his life.
Current NHS guidelines say cancer specialists should discuss with their patients whether it is riskier for them to undergo or to delay treatment at this time.
Watch Panorama's 'Coronavirus: The Most at Risk' on Monday night at 20:30pm on BBC iPlayer.
