Terminal cancer patient's treatment delayed

Nick has terminal bowel cancer.

He’s been told he won't receive chemotherapy for three months because it would put him more at risk of the coronavirus.

He fears having the treatment taken away would shorten his life.

Current NHS guidelines say cancer specialists should discuss with their patients whether it is riskier for them to undergo or to delay treatment at this time.

