How to care for someone with Covid-19 at home

Coronavirus: How do you care for someone at home?
Patients with mild coronavirus symptoms - such as a new continuous cough or a high temperature above 37.8C -should self-isolate at home for at least seven days, according to the latest advice issued by Public Health England.
If symptoms worsen or don't go away after a week, then people should contact their local health service - in the UK, that's the NHS 111 coronavirus service.
So how should you look after someone in your home who gets coronavirus?
The BBC's Laura Foster explains measures you should take when caring for someone who has it.
06 Apr 2020
