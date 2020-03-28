Coronavirus: 'Now is not the time to be complacent'

Media player
NHS England: 'Now is not the time to be complacent'
NHS England's medical director has urged people to heed government advice surrounding the coronavirus pandemic at the government's latest press conference.
Stephen Powis said it "is possible to get on top of this virus" and if the UK managed to keep the number of deaths below 20,000 "we will have done very well".
But he also warned if we were successful it wouldn't be because we were "somehow lucky" and individuals needed to follow government instructions.
28 Mar 2020
