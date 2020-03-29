Raving to the BBC News theme tune
Raving to the BBC News theme tune goes viral

Have you seen the kitchen 'remix' of the BBC News theme tune yet?

We got together its creator, Rachel Leary, whose video has been viewed millions of times across social media and the original composer, Dave Lowe - at a safe social distance, of course.

  • 29 Mar 2020
