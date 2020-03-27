How to keep 2m social distancing

Video

The UK government is advising people stay home and only go out if they need to fetch food or medicine, to go to work if it's essential or to exercise.

Even when you leave your home, you need to practise social distancing and keep at least two metres away from other people to protect yourself from catching coronavirus.

But it can be hard to know exactly what that looks like.

The BBC's health correspondent Laura Foster helps explain the best ways to keep safe and keep the correct distance away from other people.

Video by: Laura Foster, Tobias Chapple, Terry Saunders and Alex Dackevych.