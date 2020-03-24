Army delivers masks
Coronavirus: Army delivers protective equipment to NHS staff

The British Army has delivered masks and other protective equipment to St Thomas' Hospital in London amidst concerns from NHS staff that there are shortages.

  • 24 Mar 2020