How staying at home can stop coronavirus

Governments around the world are encouraging people to stay at home to protect health services and save lives.

Among the new measures being brought in the UK, people can only leave their homes to buy food, medicine and to exercise.

They're allowed to travel, but only to and from work if they cannot do their jobs from home.

Staying at home to keep people safe can be a difficult concept to grasp, especially when you are feeling fit and healthy yourself.

BBC health reporter Laura Foster looks at the statistics which show just how much of a difference it can make when it comes to taking pressure off health services and saving lives.