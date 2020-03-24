Inside a pharmacy coping with coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus: Inside a community pharmacy under pressure
Pharmacists are asking people not to stockpile medicine as many report a threefold increase in footfall.
There are 14,000 pharmacies in the UK and some are restricting patients numbers inside, creating social distancing markers and limiting purchases. National plans to temporarily register retired pharmacists and allowing pharmacy students to help are also being discussed.
Community pharmacist Marc Borson shows us what it’s like being on the front line of fighting Covid-19.
24 Mar 2020
