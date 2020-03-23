'Millions of masks' ordered for NHS staff
Coronavirus: Hancock orders 'millions of masks' for NHS

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says a delivery of essential equipment has been ordered for NHS "frontline staff" dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Millions of masks, hand sanitiser and aprons" are among the items scheduled for delivery and purchase.

The Health Secretary also urged people to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.

