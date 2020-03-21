Media player
Coronavirus: Health chief's plea to remember NHS workers
Stephen Powis of NHS England has made a plea on behalf of his health service colleagues for people to shop responsibly so that they can buy essentials after they finish work.
His comments came as Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice also urged consumers to stop panic buying - saying there is more than enough food for everyone.
21 Mar 2020
