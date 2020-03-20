Covid-19: What's happening with schools?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Covid-19: What's happening with schools?

The government has closed all schools, but what does that mean for GCSE's and A Levels. And which children are still able to go in?

Education Editor Branwen Jeffreys explains.

  • 20 Mar 2020
Go to next video: ‘I’m feeling ill, do I have coronavirus?’