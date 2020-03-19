Media player
Coronavirus: Public reacts to schools closing
Schools in the UK are due to shut from Friday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister has announced.
The only exception will be for those looking after the children of keyworkers and vulnerable children.
19 Mar 2020
