Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
5 Live caller 'dancing around days after having coronavirus’
A BBC Radio 5 Live listener called in from his hospital bed in where he's being treated for coronavirus.
Steve in London tested positive and has cystic fibrosis, which makes him more vulnerable to serious complications.
He says after a few days of feeling ill, he was up "dancing around his hospital room".
Listen to ongoing coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live on BBC Sounds
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-51966487/5-live-caller-dancing-around-days-after-having-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window