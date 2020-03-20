What exactly is social distancing?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus UK: What is social distancing?

Governments around the world are advising people to socially distance themselves in order to reduce pressures on health services and stop the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

This is even more important now UK schools have been closed to most children.

But what exactly is the advice on social distancing - and who should be doing it the most?

And how exactly does it stop the spread of coronavirus?

The BBC's Health Reporter, Laura Foster explains.

  • 20 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: What does the latest advice mean?