'I feel like Great Ormond St have taken her from me'

'I feel like Great Ormond Street have taken her from me'
Two-year-old Alice Hobbs died at Great Ormond Street Hospital in November 2018, from an invasive fungal infection known as aspergillosis.
Her immune system was weak, following a bone marrow transplant.
According to her mother, Kerry, the ward her daughter was placed on was dirty and more care should have been taken to prevent her death.
Responding, the central London hospital said it rejected all suggestions that it treated any child's death lightly.
Reporter: Michael Buchanan
Produced by Alex Dackevych and James Melley
17 Mar 2020
