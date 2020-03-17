'I feel like Great Ormond St have taken her from me'

Video

Two-year-old Alice Hobbs died at Great Ormond Street Hospital in November 2018, from an invasive fungal infection known as aspergillosis.

Her immune system was weak, following a bone marrow transplant.

According to her mother, Kerry, the ward her daughter was placed on was dirty and more care should have been taken to prevent her death.

Responding, the central London hospital said it rejected all suggestions that it treated any child's death lightly.

Reporter: Michael Buchanan

Produced by Alex Dackevych and James Melley