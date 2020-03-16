Coronavirus: How to manage OCD and anxiety

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How to manage anxiety and OCD during the pandemic
How are people with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety coping during the coronavirus outbreak?
Dr Andrew Iles is a consultant psychiatrist and expert on OCD at the Priory Group.
Video produced by Trystan Young.
Listen to more stories from OS.
-
16 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-51909368/coronavirus-how-to-manage-anxiety-and-ocd-during-the-pandemicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window