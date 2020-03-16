Coronavirus: How to manage OCD and anxiety
Coronavirus: How to manage anxiety and OCD during the pandemic

How are people with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety coping during the coronavirus outbreak?

Dr Andrew Iles is a consultant psychiatrist and expert on OCD at the Priory Group.

Video produced by Trystan Young.

