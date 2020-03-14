UK doctor on recovering from "grim" coronavirus
A former chair of the Royal College of GPs has told Radio 5 Live Breakfast about how she's getting through a "grim" coronavirus experience.

Doctor Clare Gerada believes she contracted the virus in New York but says she is now on the mend.

  • 14 Mar 2020
