Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK doctor on recovering from 'grim' coronavirus
A former chair of the Royal College of GPs has told Radio 5 Live Breakfast about how she's getting through a "grim" coronavirus experience.
Doctor Clare Gerada believes she contracted the virus in New York but says she is now on the mend.
Read more: Countries close borders as coronavirus cases rise
14 Mar 2020
