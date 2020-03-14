Coronavirus: Do face masks actually work?
Coronavirus: Do face masks work?

As coronavirus continues to spread around the world, face masks are in high demand as people look for ways to protect themselves.

But do they really protect most people from contracting the virus?

Dr Shunmay Yeung from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine explains.

